WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 5, 2020 – Columbus, Ohio

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) (c) defeated Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Santana Garrett

3. Dexter Lumis defeated Dio Maddin

4. Damian Priest defeated Cameron Grimes

5. Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed

6. Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah

7. Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Adam Cole and Roderick Strong