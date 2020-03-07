3/6/20 Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from Atlanta, GA

Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Atlanta, Georgia, with episodes of the regular series and segments for a TNA TV special on March 31. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Shogun Jackson Stone def. Tyler Tirva in a Gut Check Match

* Kiera Hogan def. Rosemary

* Trey Miguel def. Ace Austin

* Josh Alexander def. Eddie Edwards. The North attacked Edwards after the match, only for Tessa Blanchard to save him.

* Kylie Rae def. Cassandra Golden

* Willie Mack def. Reno Scum. Ace Austin attacked him post-match.

* Sami Callihan def. Tommy Dreamer in a No DQ match

* Cody Deaner def. Joey Ryan

* Moose def. Fallah Bahh

* Tessa Blanchard def. Ethan Page. Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards came out after the match.

* Hernandez def. Chase Stevens

* Suicide and Manik def. Johnny Swinger and Kid Kash

* Scott Steiner and Petey Williams announced a four-way tag team match for the TNA PPV. Steiner was sent to the hospital afterward.

* Madman Fulton vs. Rhyno ends in a no contest after TNA veterans invaded the ring.