Shayna Baszler Reacts to Rumors of Vince McMahon Not Being Impressed with Her

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently took to Twitter to seemingly comment on a recent report involving herself and Vince McMahon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had a report that claimed Vince McMahon was having ‘doubts’ about Baszler as a top tier performer on the RAW brand.

Baszler wrote: “Let me ask you something as you peruse Twitter. If anyone of any worth wasn’t a fan of mine, would I care? Could they REALLY stop me from winning if I REALLY want to? Pay attention……”