Omega injured, Hangman Page to select tag team replacement
Kenny Omega will not be medically cleared for 1 – 2 more weeks as a result of his hand injury suffered at Revolution. Hangman Page will choose a mystery substitute partner to take on Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a non-title match this Wed, 3/11 in Salt Lake City on Dynamite.
