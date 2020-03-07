Omega injured, Hangman Page to select tag team replacement

Mar 7, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Kenny Omega will not be medically cleared for 1 – 2 more weeks as a result of his hand injury suffered at Revolution. Hangman Page will choose a mystery substitute partner to take on Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a non-title match this Wed, 3/11 in Salt Lake City on Dynamite.

