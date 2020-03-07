Cary Silkin reunites with former ROH talent, now WWE stars

As ⁦ @ringofhonor ⁩ celebrates 18 years this weekend cool to reunite with many who helped build it ⁦ @FightOwensFight ⁩ ⁦ @WWEDanielBryan ⁩ ⁦ @sonjaydutterson ⁩ ⁦ @SamiZayn ⁩ ⁦ @Ivar_WWE ⁩ ⁦ @Erik_WWE ⁩ ⁦ @LukeGallowsWWE ⁩ ⁦ @KarlAndersonWWE ⁩ pic.twitter.com/VICWESs6RA

Special shout out to the great swami of football and ⁦@ringofhonor⁩ legend @WWERollins⁩ and another man who helped facilitate this reunion ROH star ⁦@sonjaydutterson⁩

when we celebrate our 18th anniversary you’re with us!

treasured moments past and present!! pic.twitter.com/d0g0Ft8MpP

— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 8, 2020