A class-action lawsuit has been filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Georgie Barrios, and Michelle Wilson by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System in regard to the company’s deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The action was filed yesterday.

“This is a securities fraud class action on behalf of all purchasers of WWE Class A common stock between February 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020”. “These claims are asserted against WWE and certain of its senior executives who made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company during the Class Period.”

The filings continue to state that WWE hid tensions between the company and the Saudi government from investors.

“Unbeknownst to investors, the events in late 2018 fomented simmering tensions between WWE and the Saudi government. In particular, conservative elements of the Saudi government disliked WWE’s portrayal of women and what they viewed as the questionable morality reflected in WWE programming and live shows. At the same time, WWE was under immense pressure to justify its decision to continue working with the Saudi government and outwardly claimed that it was trying to push for change from within the country.”