3/6/20 WWE SmackDown! Viewership and Rating Drops

Showbuzzdaily.com has the overnight ratings for last night’s Smackdown on FOX. The show averaged 2.452 million viewers. That’s off 2.579 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.326 million viewers for Hour 2.

The show averaged a 0.7 rating for the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s predictably down from last week’s episode, which featured an appearance by John Cena and also Goldberg after he won the Universal title from Bray Wyatt at last week’s Super ShowDown event. Last week’s show had 2.687 million viewers. Ratings are also down from last week’s 0.8 in the same key demo.

This week’s Smackdown was the go-home show before tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber 2020 event. The show also featured an appearance by nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for last night at 7.304 million viewers. Shark Tank on ABC topped the key demo ratings on the networks in prime time last night.

