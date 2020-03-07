3/6/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Jon Quasto are on commentary from Buffalo, New York. The show opens with a recap of what all went down in last week’s main event between Lio Rush and Tony Nese, when Jack Gallagher attacked Rush. Quasto says Rush has not been medically cleared to compete in next week’s Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match. Isaiah Scott says they will not appoint a new captain and mentions that they have found a fifth member.

1. Isaiah Scott defeated Ariya Daivari

—

2. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan