Vince McMahon’s Rumored Backstage Negativity Towards Shayna Baszler

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon is currently uncertain about Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania 36.

McMahon is said to have had a negative reaction to Shayna’s recent match against Kairi Sane on RAW, which has led to the uncertainty.

Here is what Meltzer wrote about Shayna:

If Baszler doesn’t win, that wouldn’t bode well for her, since it would make twice that Vince McMahon would have changed his mind on her. Baszler was the original pick to win the Rumble only to have McMahon a week out change plans to Charlotte Flair and have Baszler win the Chamber. But there was negativity and uncertainty regarding McMahon’s reaction to Baszler’s match with Kairi Sane on Raw not getting the desired reaction and Baszler not coming off like a WrestleMania headliner.