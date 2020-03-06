Peter Rosenberg is returning to WWE

Popular radio host and ESPN personality Peter Rosenberg, a former kickoff panelist and WWE Network host, is returning to WWE.

The press release from WWE states:

WWE today announced that popular radio personality Peter Rosenberg will join the company as an analyst for its monthly pay-per-view kickoff shows beginning this Sunday, March 8 at WWE Elimination Chamber. In his new role, Rosenberg will also serve as a special correspondent for various WWE Network shows and upcoming specials.

“To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true,” said Rosenberg. “I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe.”

Rosenberg is a co-host on ESPN New York’s The Michael Kay Show. He’s also the co-host of Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97 in New York.

As you may recall, Rosenberg was the host of “Bring it to the Table” with JBL on WWE Network. He was also on kickoff show panels and other various WWE-related content. His last pre-show appearance took place in September 2018.