Goldberg to guest star on this Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles

WWE Universal champion Goldberg will be appearing as a guest star on this Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles, reprising his role of DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

This will be Goldberg’s fourth appearance on the popular CBS show, having previously appeared in episodes One Of Us (season 10), Searching (season 10), Decoy (season 11), and now this one titled Watch Over Me. The episode also guest stars former boxing champion Evander Holyfield as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland.

Shane McMahon also appeared on the show twice, playing the role of Steve Evans in episodes titled Searching (season 10) and Answers (season 11)