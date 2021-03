Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Backstage brought in 18,000 viewers this week.

The show also drew a .01 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This is by far the lowest rating and viewership in the show’s history.

Prior to this week, the lowest rating was the show’s regularly scheduled debut which brought in 49,000.

This is a huge drop from last week’s viewership of 127,000. The week before that brought in 169,000.