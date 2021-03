Paige had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7

— RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020