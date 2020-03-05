Jake “The Snake” Roberts debuts on Dynamite, interrupts Cody

Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his first live appearance for AEW during Dynamite, interrupting a Cody Rhodes promo.

Roberts, who had one side of his head shaved, said he came out because he was tired of hearing Cody cry about his loss to MJF.

“The only reason I’m here is because I have a client. The dark side will be coming to AEW,” Roberts said, as Cody looked confused. He told him he can bring his “one-trick pony” Arn Anderson with him too because it won’t matter. “I’m not in AEW to take the whole pie. Just your share,” Roberts said.

Jake added that once, a wise man told him not to turn his back on someone he respects or is afraid of…and then he did exactly that to Cody, showing that he doesn’t respect him nor he is afraid of him.