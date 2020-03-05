AEW continues to dominate the Wednesday Night Wars

NXT was easily beaten this week in the ratings, getting 718,000 viewers for a show with two steel cage matches to take on the post-PPV Dynamite. That was only up 1,000 viewers from last week’s show. NXT placed #20 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demo with a 0.23 rating. The difference between the two shows was of 188,000 viewers, an increase of 40,000 viewers from the prior week.

Coming off the Revolution pay-per-view and the rumors of Hardy appearing, Dynamite did 906,000 viewers this week, the best number since the January 15 episode. That is up 41,000 viewers from last week’s show. Dynamite did a 0.35 in the 18-49 demographic, good for #5 in the top 50 cable chart. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

