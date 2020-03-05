3/5/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The show opens with a video package for tonight’s main event, in which WALTER defends the NXT United Kingdom Championship against Dave Mastiff. The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary from York, England.

1. Alexander Wolfe defeated Travis Banks

A vignette for Eddie Dennis airs. He compares his time as a teacher and principal to being a wrestler. He says he manipulated the minds of his students just like he does his opponents.

A vignette for the NXT UK Tag Team Division airs.

2. Ridge Holland defeated Saxon Huxley

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin, cuts a promo. He says he will return to NXT UK next week.

3. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Isla Dawn

Ligero responds to Noam Dar’s recent comments about him. He says he is getting a little bit tired of people talking about him when they are not face-to-face. He says he will shut Dar’s mouth next week.

4. NXT United Kingdom Championship Match

WALTER defeated Dave Mastiff