WWE Reportedly Looking at Dates For Next Saudi Arabia Show

With Super ShowDown in the books, WWE is looking ahead to their next show in Saudi Arabia. PWInsider reports that the company is looking at dates for a potential return to the country, which looks to be in the late fall.

According to the site, August 20th war pitched at one put but was shot down due to it being so close to SummerSlam and the likelihood of temperatures in the 100 to 120 degree Fahrenheit range. The current date range is late October or early November.