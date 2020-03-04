WWE moving ahead with WrestleMania despite coronavirus concerns

We’re only a few weeks away from WrestleMania 36, and this year the Show of Shows is set to take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Recently multiple cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Tampa Bay area, but WWE confirmed that the show will go on when the following statement was issued to ESPN:

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.

We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”