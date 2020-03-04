Young Bucks show up at Matt Hardy’s compound in last episode of Free The Delete

In the last episode of Matt Hardy’s Free The Delete, The Young Bucks made an appearance towards the end of the quick, two-minute episode, showing up in an SUV at the Hardy compound.

“What’s up Matt?” Matt Jackson says as he and his brother exit from both sides of the car. “Bucks of Youth, I knew you’d come,” Hardy says, as the video ends.

In episode 10 of Free The Delete, Hardy is seen getting off the wheelchair, removing the neck brace following the attack by Randy Orton, and building a wooden cross. In the beginning of the video, Matt is also seen packing his bag, hanging up his phone after a phone call with “Future” and walking out of the compound with his luggage.

You can see the episode below.