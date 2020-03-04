Two steel cage matches on NXT on USA Network tonight

Two steel cage matches will headline NXT tonight as WWE tries to lure some viewers back although it will be a hard task to do considering Dynamite is coming off Revolution and the rumors of Matt Hardy making his debut.

Velveteen Dream vs Roderick Strong and Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai will be both steel cage matches as their intense feuds continue. The only other match announced is Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

The WWE.COM preview of NXT also pushes the latest in the Gargano/Ciampa story and Imperium targeting Finn Balor.