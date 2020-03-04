Original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama Dealing With Health Issues

PWInsider reports that Real Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Shinma Kotobuki announced that Satoru Sayama, the original Tiger Mask, is dealing with major health issues. It is said to be “close to Parkinson’s disease” and is giving him a hard time walking. RJPW will hold an event in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall on Marc 19 called “Original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama Strong Style Wrestling Vol. 5.” The hope is that Sayama will be able to appear pending how he feels. The card includes:

Kazuyuki Fujita and Takashi Sugiura vs. Super Tiger and Daisuke Sekimoto

UWA Asia Pacific Champion Shogun Okamoto vs. Hayato Mashita vs. Iwasaki Koju

Miyako Matsumoto and Takumi Iroha vs. AKARI and Saori Anou