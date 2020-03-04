MJF Flips Off a Kid at Autograph Signing
Source: TMZ
A famous pro wrestler FLIPPED OFF off a 7-year-old kid at a meet and greet in Chicago this weekend — devastating the kid — but it begs the question … should the dad have known better?
Here’s the deal … Tom Gilmartin brought his son to meet AEW star MJF (AKA Maxwell Jacob Friedman) at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.
MJF is famous for being a heel (that’s wrestling speak for “bad guy”) and part of his gimmick is being a jerk to kids. It’s no secret. Everyone knows.
Cry about it. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/KLlQaJpFUa
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 4, 2020
So, when Tom and his son came face to face with MJF, the wrestler busted out the single barrel salute right in the little guy’s face … par for the course for MJF.
You can see in the video the kid looks stunned — and afterward, Tom raised the issue with AEW vice president Cody Rhodes.
“I tried to laugh it off knowing he’s just in character,” Tom said … “but it really upset him. I know that’s his gimmick but he’s only 7 & doesn’t understand.”
Tom says his son is now being mocked online — and wants AEW to keep talent in check when meeting kids at fan events.
Cody responded to Tom — essentially saying he should have known what he was getting himself into.