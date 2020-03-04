Matt Hardy Praises Last Night’s Impact – Says Today will be Delightful

Matt Hardy is still creating speculation about where he will end up now that his WWE contract has expired. On Twitter last night, he praised Impact Wrestling officials, which led to an invite to join the promotion from Eddie Edwards.

Hardy wrote: “Very happy for & proud of the job @EdNordholm, @ScottDAmore, @CyrusOverHuge & their team & talents have done to rebrand & reshape @IMPACTWRESTLING into a great place for men & women to work & perform. Kudos! The pro wrestling industry needs #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Edwards replied: “Uncle Big money Matt would fit in so WONDERULLY [sic]https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1235045345085648899 with our locker room, I mean that goes without saying but I’m just saying @MATTHARDYBRAND.”

Hardy said: “Only if Big Money Matt can get a LAVISH locker beside yours, EE.”

He took things a step further, possibly, by saying that today will be ‘Delightful.’ It’s possible he is just referring to the finale of Free the Delete, which debuts later today, but it should be noted that AEW Dynamite also happens tonight. Hardy has been rumored to be the Dark Order’s Exalted One for weeks now.

