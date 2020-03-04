WWE NXT Report 3/4/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video of highlights from last Wednesday’s episode, narrated by Mauro Ranallo.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as they show a quick promo for tonight’s Steel Cage matches. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see the cage already down around the ring. Mauro welcomes us and he’s joined by Nigel McGuinness. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is not here tonight due to the RKO from Randy Orton on Monday’s RAW. Mauro wishes her the best.

Steel Cage Match: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

We go right to the cage and out first comes Tegan Nox to open the show. Dakota Kai is out next with Raquel Gonzalez as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Kai slowly enters the cage as Nox stares her down.

The bell rings and fans do dueling chants. They meet in the middle of the ring to talk trash. Kai swings first but Nox blocks it and goes to work. The brawl continues as Nox blocks a DDT and takes Kai down, mounting her with lefts and rights. Nox blocks more shots and drops Kai with a big knee as Gonzalez watches from ringside. Kai blocks a Shining Wizard and turns it around. Nox blocks strikes and ends up coming off the second rope. Nox with more offense on the mat for a close 2 count.

Nox with more offense out of the corner for a 2 count. Kai turns it around on the mat as the dueling chants continue. Kai puts boots to Nox’s throat in the corner as fans boo her. Kai stomps away on Nox while she’s down in the corner now. Kai keeps control and sends Nox into the corner, driving her face-first for a 2 count. Gonzalez argues with the referee. Kai keeps Nox down with a boot to the neck as Gonzalez taunts her through the cage.

Nox turns it around from the corner and levels Kai for a 2 count. Nox with several running uppercuts in the corner, dropping Kai. Nox with the Cannonbore in the corner. Kai immediately counters and launches Nox face-first into the steel. Kai stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nox is unloading, launching Kai back and forth from steel to steel.. Gonzalez looks on concerned as fans chant “NXT!” now. Nox stomps away with boots while Kai is down. Nox with another takedown for a close 2 count. Nox with a fall-away into a pin for another close pin attempt. Nox goes for the cage door and the referee unlocks it. Gonzalez is waiting. Kai stops Nox for going for the door, nailing a Scorpion Kick. Kai goes on and levels Nox again with a modified Destroyer backbreaker. Kai covers for a 2 count.

Nox goes on and rolls Kai up out of nowhere for a close 2 count after we get a knee brace shot. Kai comes right back with a stiff headbutt to send her back down. Nox climbs the cage but Kai quickly comes and meets her at the top. Nox is standing on the top rope now. She brings Kai back down to the top with her, holding her by the throat. Nox with a big chokeslam from the top rope to the mat. Fans pop big for Nox. Kai comes right back with aggressive kicks. They trade big running shots into the corners. Nox with another Cannonbore for a close 2 count.

Nox climbs to the top of the cage again. Gonzalez talks trash from down below. Nox stands on top of the cage and leaps down, nailing a huge crossbody to Kai in the middle of the ring. Fans pop and chant “NXT!” as we get a replay from the big leap. Gonzalez is worried at ringside now. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Nox crawls for the cage door as the referee holds it open. Gonzalez comes over and slams the door shut. Kai goes for a big running kick to Nox but Nox ducks and Kai accidentally kicks the door, sending Gonzalez flying back to the ground. Kai is shocked. Nox capitalizes with a Shiniest Wizard in the middle of the ring but Kai somehow kicks out at 2.

Fans chant “one more time!” for another Shiniest Wizard. Gonzalez enters the cage and stands on the apron to get Nox. Nox ends up kicking her. Gonzalez is dazed but still blocking the door. Nox decides to climb out of the cage instead. She climbs up and over but Kai quickly gets to the top to stop her. Nox counters at the top of the cage and sends Kai crashing down to the mat. Gonzalez looks on from the floor now.

Nox climbs down to the floor but Gonzalez tries to drag Kai out of the cage door to give her the win first. Nox kicks the door shut on Kai to stop them. Gonzalez comes right back and pins Nox against the cage wall using the door, keeping her stuck there with the door. Nox fights and tries to get free but she’s trapped behind the door. Kai takes advantage and escapes out the open door for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, the music hits as Gonzalez helps Kai up and to the stage to make their exits. We go to replays. Kai and Gonzalez look on from the stage as a disappointed Nox recovers at ringside.

– Nigel sends us to a video package with a pre-recorded message from Finn Balor. He’s always made the first move but he wants to thank NXT UK Champion WALTER for forcing his hand this time, by sending Imperium members Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel last week. Balor says WALTER is not going to like his reaction. Balor says he will see WALTER sooner than he thinks.

– Still to come, a preview for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video of NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Raymond James Stadium, the location for WrestleMania 36. She hypes up her WrestleMania title defense against Charlotte Flair. Ripley goes on about being compared to Flair over the years. She says to be the best she has to beat the best, and she will do just that at WrestleMania.

Qualifier for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at Takeover: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green

We go to the ring and out comes Shotzi Blackheart. This is the first qualifying match for the “Takeover: Tampa” Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender. Robert Stone is out next with a mic. He introduces Chelsea Green, representing The Robert Stone Brand.

Stone watches from ringside as we get the bell. Fans do dueling chants. They go at it and Blackheart lands the first takedown on Green’s face. Blackheart keeps control and taunts Green after more offense. They tangle and Green nails a Japanese arm drag. Blackheart with a traditional arm drag. Shotzi with an enziguri. More back and forth. Green with a big Backstabber for a close 2 count as fans chant her name.

Green ends up nailing a pump kick in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Green fights Shotzi off and nails a big missile dropkick from the top, sending Shotzi to the apron. Green brings her back in and hits the Unprettier, which Green calls the I’m Prettier, in the middle of the ring. Green covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

– After the match, Stone hits the ring to raise Green’s arm as her music hits. We go to replays. Green has advanced to Takeover to compete in the Ladder Match to determine a new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title.

– Still to come, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another teaser video, like the ones that started airing last week. Speculation has been on these being for the debut of Killer Kross, but that’s not confirmed.

– We go back to the ring as the announcers mention Dominik Dijakovic being on the shelf with a knee sprain suffered during last week’s loss to Cameron Grimes after he was attacked by Damian Priest, as NXT North American Champion Keith Lee makes his way out.

Lee takes the mic and fans start chanting for him. Lee talks about people invoking his name since he became champion, guys that want to fight forever like Dijakovic, or men who want to live forever like Priest. Lee gives Priest credit for taking matters into his own hands, but… the music interrupts and out comes Grimes with a mic.

Fans boo as Grimes enters the ring. Grimes says Lee doesn’t need to be talking about Priest or Dijakovic, he needs to be talking about Cameron Grimes. Fans chant “no one likes you!” as Lee places the title on the mat and takes off his jacket. Grimes goes on hyping himself up and responds to the chants, saying he likes himself. Grimes says he has something to say but the boos get louder. Lee says Grimes has made the gravest mistake of his career. Grimes says stop right there, he has something to say. The boos continue and almost drown Grimes out. Lee gets the fans to stop but Grimes keeps ranting and they start booing again. Lee actually wants to hear what Grimes has to say. Grimes say some people would say Dijakovic vs. Lee at “Takeover: Portland” was a five star match, but NXT General Manager William Regal has given Grimes a title shot for next week, and what Lee needs to realize is… Lee overpowers with one shot and sends Grimes out of the ring. Grimes is furious. Lee promises Grimes an equal opportunity ass beating for next week. Lee stands tall and raises the title as his music hits. Grimes talks trash and stumbles around at ringside.

– We see video from earlier today with Austin Theory being challenged by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage warming up.

– Back from the break and Mauro gives a shout-out to former NXT stars The Street Profits for capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles from Murphy and Seth Rollins on Monday night.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go back to the ring and out comes Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. They hit the ring and pose in the corners. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are out next.

Lorcan starts off with Fish and they trade holds. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Fish rocks Oney into the corner. Oney with a cheap shot to O’Reilly as he comes in. The two teams both face off in the middle of the ring and have words. They brawl with each other now. Lorcan drops O’Reilly and sends him out. Fish gets double teamed and sent out. Lorcan follows and nails a double Blockbuster from the steel steps, taking Fish and O’Reilly down on the floor at the same time. Fans pop for the move as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish has Lorcan down on his knees. Lorcan hulks up as fans cheer him on. Lorcan just takes the strikes from Fish, then fires back with shots of his own. Fish shuts him down and drops him. Fish launches himself in from the apron with a senton but Lorcan gets his knees up, and Fish lands hard. O’Reilly comes in but can’t stop the tag. Burch unloads on O’Reilly and gets a big pop. Burch gets sent to the floor and Fish goes after him. Burch comes back in and gets double teamed. Fish with strikes to Burch in the corner now. O’Reilly and Fish take turns working over Burch and keeping him down near their corner. O’Reilly with a close 2 count. Burch fights O’Reilly off but O’Reilly drops him in the corner after a slap to the face. Fish with another tag to deliver more strikes, beating Burch around their side of the ring.

Fish drops Burch with a knee strike before we get another tag to O’Reilly. O’Reilly mounts Burch for ore lefts and rights. Burch fights them both but gets sent to the corner. Fish with another tag as fans do dueling chants. Fish takes Burch down and grounds him in the middle of the ring. Burch finally fights to his feet but Fish drops him again. O’Reilly tags in and taunts Lorcan while preventing the tag.

Burch and O’Reilly unload on each other with strikes now. O’Reilly takes Burch down and focuses on the ankle but Burch reaches for the tag. O’Reilly slams Burch back on his head. Fish tags back in and kicks Burch but Burch levels him with a huge right hand to the face. Fans try to rally for Lorcan and Burch now. O’Reilly tags in and grabs Burch’s leg to stop the tag. O’Reilly slams Burch back. Burch finally tags in Lorcan. Lorcan unloads on O’Reilly with chops and an uppercut. Lorcan with a standing side suplex to O’Reilly. Fish runs in but Lorcan unloads on him as well, nailing a Blockbuster. Lorcan sends both opponents to the floor and nails a big dive on them as fans chant “NXT!” now.

Lorcan brings it back in and runs from corner to corner on each opponent, hitting them with strikes. Fish and O’Reilly come right back out of nowhere, exploding out of the corners, hitting the double team High Low in the middle of the ring. O’Reilly covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, Fish and O’Reilly stand tall in the middle of the ring with mics. They brag on winning and being back in their winning ways. Something is weird, something is missing – the NXT Tag Team Titles. Fish says the titles are with an undeserving, loser tag team – The LoserWeights. Fish says their patience has run thing. NXT Champion Adam Cole is taking care of business tonight and Roderick Strong will shut the mouth of The Velveteen Dream, then all that’s left is… the “Bro!” interrupts as the music hits and out comes The BroserWeights – NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. Riddle and Dunne are down to give The Undisputed Era a rematch. Riddle says the fans also want to see the rematch but they’re not too thrilled. Riddle says all that’s left is NXT General Manager William Regal to grant the rematch. The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, suddenly attack the champions from behind on the stage. Fish and O’Reilly watch from the ring. Gibson takes the mic and says he doesn’t care about O’Reilly and Fish getting a rematch. Gibson says as far as the titles are concerned, it’s out with the old and in with the Grizzled Young Veterans, soon to be recognized as the world’s #1 tag team. Fans continue to boo them as the music hits.

– Still to come, Mauro’s sitdown interview with Johnny Gargano where he revealed why he turned on Tommaso Ciampa again.

– We get brief video packages on Austin Theory and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. That match will take place tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see The Velveteen Dream backstage warming up for the main event.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out first comes Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Austin Theory is out next.

The bell rings and they face off as fans chant “Swerve’s house!” to start. They lock up in the middle of the ring and trade holds as fans continue different chants. Theory drops Scott first with a big shoulder. Theory shows off some as Swerve smiles back at him. They lock up again and trade holds. Scott blocks a shot out of the corner and takes Theory down with scissors. Scott with another kick and a dropkick for a pop. Theory looks to capitalize on Scott turning his head, but Scott rams him back into the corner. They tangle some more until Scott nails a big jumping back kick to the face. Theory goes down in the corner as Swerve stands tall. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory levels Scott with a big dropkick for a 2 count. Fans try to rally for Swerve as Theory works him around the ring. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Scott with a huge right hand and a clothesline for a pop. Scott drops Theory in the corner and then flies out of the corner with a big uppercut to the back while Theory is down.

Scott with a kick to the chest, and another stiff kick to the injured left elbow. Swerve unloads with more kicks. Scott rolls into a Flatliner for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Swerve can’t believe Theory kicked out again. Fans try to rally for Swerve again with more “Swerve’s house!” chants. Theory blocks a suplex and takes Scott down. Theory blocks a hurricanrana and powers up, nailing a big Buckle Bomb.

Theory capitalizes with the RP1, dropping Scott over his knee. Scott still kicks somehow and Theory is disappointed. More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Theory fights in from the apron and rolls into a big takedown by Swerve, into an arm submission in the middle of the ring. Theory tries to power out but Scott keeps the hold applied. Scott with a big kick to snap Theory’s arm back. Theory yells out and rolls around in pain as Mauro sells the snap. Theory ends up turning it around with a rake to the eyes in the corner, sending Scott to the mat. Theory follows and immediately hits the ATL, the Austin Theory Launch, and covers for the pin tow in in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Theory continues to sell the injured arm as he celebrates the win.

– Still to come, Johnny Gargano speaks and our Steel Cage main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another mystery teaser.

– It’s time for Mauro Ranallo’s sitdown interview with Johnny Gargano at the WWE Performance Center. Mauro keeps asking Gargano why he’s turned on Tommaso Ciampa and why he’s doing the sneak attacks. The interview falls apart as Gargano starts yelling at Mauro, calling him a liar and running him down. Mauro says he’s uncomfortable and doesn’t feel safe. Mauro turns to the film crew but Gargano continues to yell at him. Mauro finally leaves as Gargano continues his tantrum. Gargano turns to the camera to address Ciampa and issues a warning for next week’s episode from the Performance Center, saying they are going to do things his way, the Johnny Gargano way.

– We get more hype and a video package for tonight’s main event. The steel cage is lowered around the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm two title matches for next week’s special episode from the PC – Grimes vs. Lee plus O’Reilly and Fish vs. The BroserWeights.

Steel Cage Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the cage for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Velveteen Dream. Dream enters the cage as fans chant his name. Roderick Strong is out next and he’s all business as Dream taunts him.

Strong rushes into the cage and immediately attacks as they begin to brawl. Strong blocks a shot into the cage wall and goes back to unloading on Dream. Dream leaps up the cage wall but Strong grabs his leg. Dream flies through the air and takes Strong down from up on the cage wall. Dream works Strong over in the corner now.

Fans do dueling chants as Strong blocks a Dream Valley Driver. Strong unloads with more strikes. Strong goes on and sends Dream face-first into the steel as he continues to dominate. Strong mounts Dream with more strikes on the mat, while talking trash. Dream rocks Strong out of the corner but Strong with a backbreaker. Strong takes off his shirt and throws it at Dream. Strong with more offense and some trash talking, telling Dream he started all this. Strong runs the ropes several times and nails big strikes to the head. Strong ends up sent into the cage, falling in between the ropes and the steel.

Strong’s wife Marina Shafir runs down to ringside and slides a kendo stick in while Strong is down against the steel. Shafir heads back up the ramp as Strong grabs the stick. Strong and Dream slowly recover as we go to commercial with a split screen. We see Dream get the stick first and use it but Strong turns it around.

Back from the break and we see Dream stopping Strong from climbing over the top of the cage. Strong gets sent to the mat with a low blow. Dream leaps down and applies a Boston Crab. Strong grabs the bottom rope but that does nothing in this match. Strong turns it around and applies the same hold, known as the Stronghold now. Dream eventually gets free and goes for a Dream Valley Driver but it’s blocked. Dream dropkicks Strong into the cage twice. We get more dueling chants from the crowd.

Dream superkicks Strong in the face now, sending him against the cage wall once again. Dream calls for the cage door to be opened. Strong drops Dream to stop him from advancing. Strong grabs the kendo stick again but Dream blocks it. Dream looks to capitalize but Strong nails a kick to the face. Strong uses the stick to nail a big backbreaker over his knee. Strong climbs the cage but Dream comes from behind and pulls his pants down, exposing Strong’s backside. Fans chant “asshole!” now.

Strong and Dream are both standing on the top rope now. They trade shots. Dream tries to climb over the top of the cage but Strong stops him. Strong nails a massive Olympic Slam from the top of the cage to the mat. Strong is slow to crawl over and make the cover and Dream kicks out at 2. Dream tries to crawl out of the cage door again but he’s stopped. They tangle some more. Strong tries to crawl out of the door now. Dream stops him and ends up hitting the Dram Valley Driver. Dream with another DVD right after that one.

Dream goes to the top of the cage again as fans pop. Strong is laid out in the middle of the ring. NXT Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish come down with weapons. Dream jumps back to the mat but lands hard. Dream swings with the kendo stick and then right hands as The Undisputed Era members try to enter the cage. O’Reilly gets knocked to the floor. Cole is inside the cage now but Dream launches him from the top to the floor. Strong is close to escaping through the door now but Dream stops him again. Dream shoves Strong from the door to the floor in a surprising move out of nowhere. Strong lands on the floor and wins the match.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, it’s now clear why Dream shoved Strong out of the cage. Dream shuts the door and locks himself in with Cole. Dream unloads on Cole now. Dream launches Cole into the cage wall, knocking Fish off from climbing. Dream unloads on Strong with kendo stick shots as he tries to climb back in. Dream takes Cole down again. Strong is on the top turnbuckle now. Dream drops Cole and catapults him into Strong on the top, turning him upside down in a Tree of Woe now. Dream levels Cole with a big superkick as fans cheer him on. Dream grabs the NXT Title and raises it for another pop. Dream taunts Cole and Strong with the title, then drops Cole with a big belt shot to the face. Dream stands tall over Cole now as his music starts up. We go to replays. Dream is sitting on top of the cage now. NXT goes off the air with Dream posing with Cole’s NXT Title belt on top of the cage.

