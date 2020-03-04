Lance Archer Has Message for Haters Before his AEW Debut Tonight

Mar 4, 2020 - by James Walsh

Lance Archer is AEW’s newest big acquisition, and he has a message for his critics following his signing. Archer, who makes his debut on this week’s episode following his signing a multi-year deal last week, posted to Twitter to note that he plans to ignore those “trolls [and] haters” who want to spread negativity:

