Jake Roberts in AEW, MJF comments, Chelsea Green wins spot
.@JakeSnakeDDT has arrived!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/cV2OqBC6yb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 5, 2020
I’m not a villain.
I’m salt of the earth. https://t.co/hcvOslfM80
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 4, 2020
A spot in the Number One Contender's Ladder Match at #NXTTakeOver: Tampa is the prize for @ImChelseaGreen (and the #RobertStoneBrand!) or @Shotziblack!#WWENXT@RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/tYfNmESDmu
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2020
Chelsea Green is the first woman to qualify for the takeover ladder match by defeating Shotzi Blackheart.
TANKS FOR COMING, @Shotziblack, but @ImChelseaGreen is headed to #NXTTakeOver: Tampa!#WWENXT @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/boOKzgLA7y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 5, 2020