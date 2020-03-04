Former WWE diva gives birth

Mar 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Congratulations to former WWE diva Jillian Hall…
View this post on Instagram
I am in love💜 it wasn’t an easy day by far, one of the hardest of my life! I wouldn’t trade it for the world though… Meet our daughter, Violet Elise Farrow! One of the biggest blessings of my life! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
A post shared by Jillian Hall (@jillianhall1) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:26pm PST
I am in love💜 it wasn’t an easy day by far, one of the hardest of my life! I wouldn’t trade it for the world though… Meet our daughter, Violet Elise Farrow! One of the biggest blessings of my life! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
A post shared by Jillian Hall (@jillianhall1) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:26pm PST
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website