CM Punk Finished Filming New Horror Film With Horror Legend Barbara Crampton

Deadline reports that production has wrapped on the independent horror film Jakob’s Wife, featuring horror icon Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator) and CM Punk. The film was shot in Canton, Mississippi. It was directed by Travis Stevens, who also helmed Punk’s last movie Girl on the Third Floor. It was developed by AMP and Crampton from a script by Mark Steensland, Kathy Charles and Travis Stevens.

The supernatural horror film follows a woman in her late fifties who meets ‘The Master’ and gains power as a result, but there’s a price that comes with it. It also stars Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons, Robert Rusler, Sarah Lind, Mark Kelly and Nyisha Bell.

Crampton said: “I’m thrilled to be able to bring Jakob’s Wife to life with such highly experienced producing partners at AMP International. It’s been wonderful working closely with Bob Portal in developing this amazing project, and reuniting with two of my favorite colleagues in the business, Travis Stevens and Larry Fessenden.”

Stevens added: “Since making We Are Still Here together, I’ve been looking forward to telling more scary stories with Barbara and Larry. Jakob’s Wife has been a chance for us to dig deep in to the lives of these fictional characters and test them in ways I think genre fans are going to love seeing.“