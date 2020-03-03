WWE snubs Michelle McCool, Undertaker responds

Michelle McCool recently reacted to not being included in a WWE gallery of women who have held a championship in the company. The gallery featured many former stars, including Trish Stratus, Mickie James & AJ Lee.

McCool, who has stated in the past that she was treated differently in the company after her relationship with The Undertaker became public, took to Twitter & wrote, “Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe (simply b/c I’m the Undertaker’s wife) have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the ‘women’s revolution’-but WOW-not even top 45! #zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed

“For record….not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all….just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to ‘know your worth!’ Don’t let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE….you ARE WORTHY! #realtalk #stillundertakerswife

WWE has since updated the gallery to include McCool, as well as Bull Nakano. The Undertaker’s official Twitter account, which has not tweeted since last September, responded to the fix, writing, “Too little too late…unbelievable!!”