Update on Jeff Hardy, speaks on Matt’s status

"The last 9 months have been very crazy." – @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020

Jeff Hardy confirms on #WWEBackstage that he’s been backstage at SmackDown the past two weeks and is just waiting for the right creative spot to jump back in the mix. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 4, 2020

"I feel there's a huge moment between me and @WWERomanReigns." – @JEFFHARDYBRAND on who he wants to face when he comes back to action.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/LZpzY5pvEx — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020