Update on Jeff Hardy, speaks on Matt’s status
"The last 9 months have been very crazy." – @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0
Jeff Hardy confirms on #WWEBackstage that he’s been backstage at SmackDown the past two weeks and is just waiting for the right creative spot to jump back in the mix.
"I feel there's a huge moment between me and @WWERomanReigns." – @JEFFHARDYBRAND on who he wants to face when he comes back to action.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/LZpzY5pvEx
When asked about Matt Hardy’s contract expiring, Jeff Hardy talked about how it’s cool that The Hardy Boyz can go and do their separate things in different wrestling worlds. #WWEBackstage
