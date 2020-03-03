The new member of the WWE hall of fame…
BREAKING NEWS:
The latest inductee into the 2020 #WWEHOF is 'The Wrestling God', @JCLayfield! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Dlq2SEydiG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020
BREAKING: @JCLayfield will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2020!https://t.co/3TcDcgrGRI
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2020
The legendary @JohnCena has a message for one of his greatest rivals, @JCLayfield, on his upcoming #WWEHOF induction! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/he8gbFImEf
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020
"I am sitting here with a King, a Queen, and a God." – @TheMarkHenry welcomes 2020 #WWEHOF inductee @JCLayfield to #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/gIfjEzMpmO
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020