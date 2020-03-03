Tag team title match announced for Elimination Chamber

Mar 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
THIS SUNDAY at #WWEChamber… ⛓ @adawks_cog & @montezfordwwe defend the #Raw #TagTeamTitles against @wwerollins & @wwe_murphy ⛓ @aleister_black battles @ajstylesp1 in a #NoDQ Match ⛓ @humberto_wwe challenges @andradealmas for the #USTitle!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:00pm PST
