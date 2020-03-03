Chuckles the Clown

Real Name: ?

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 268 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Carmel, Indiana

Pro Debut: 2011

Trained By: Team 3D Academy

Finishing Move: The Big Top Drop

Biography

– Chuckles the Clown has wrestled for various promotions in his career, including: GW, FTPW, RPW, ACW, DREAMWAVE, UPW, CPW, IGNITE & most recently ROH as a member of the Righteous with Vincent, Bateman & Vita VonStarr.

– May 7, 2011, No Laughing Matter (Chuckles & Yabo the Clown) challenged Zero Gravity (CJ Esparza & Brett Gakiya) for the DREAMWAVE Tag Team Titles.

– March 21, 2015, Chuckles competed in the UPW Lord of Hardcore Tournament ’15.

– October 1, 2016, Chuckles competed in a 4-Way for the vacant GW Speedweight Title.

– November 12th, Chuckles challenged Bobby Fonta for the GW Speedweight Title.

– February 4, 2017, Chuckles challenged Fonta for the title again.

– April 12th, Chuckles challenged Sideshow for the ACW Combat Title.

– May 13th, Chuckles challenged Gabriel Lacey for the GW Openweight Title.

– July 22nd, Chuckles challenged Zack Monstar for the RPW Top Crown Title.

– September 2nd, Chuckles challenged Blackheart for the GW Openweight Title.

– December 9th, Chuckles challenged Marc Andre Sebire for the GW Speedweight Title.

– January 20, 2018, Chuckles competed in the 6-Way Elimination TLC Match for the vacant FTPW Golden Challenge Title.

– May 1st, Chuckles challenged Chico Adams for the RPW Top Crown Title.

– July 7th, Chuckles competed in a 6-Way for the vacant PPW Platinumweight Title.

– October 20th, Chuckles won the FTPW Golden Challenge Title by winning a Gauntlet Match.

– December 6th, Chuckles defeated Chico Adams for the ARW Next Level Title.

– December 7th, Chuckles competed in the WTF Blizzard Brawl.

– February 15, 2019, Chuckles lost the ARW Next Level Title to Shannon Moore in a 3-Way.

– March 23rd, Chuckles challenged Zack Monstar for the ARW Hardcore Title.

– May 10th, Chuckles competed in a 3-Way for the ARW Hardcore Title.

– June 15th, Chuckles competed in a 4-Way for the FTPW Golden Challenge Title.

– December 6th, Chuckles competed in the WTF Blizzard Brawl Rumble.

– February 2020, Chuckles has been seen in promos as part of The Righteous in Ring of Honor.