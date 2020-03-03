Chuckles the Clown
Real Name: ?
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 268 lbs.
Date of Birth: ?
From: Carmel, Indiana
Pro Debut: 2011
Trained By: Team 3D Academy
Finishing Move: The Big Top Drop
Biography
– Chuckles the Clown has wrestled for various promotions in his career, including: GW, FTPW, RPW, ACW, DREAMWAVE, UPW, CPW, IGNITE & most recently ROH as a member of the Righteous with Vincent, Bateman & Vita VonStarr.
– May 7, 2011, No Laughing Matter (Chuckles & Yabo the Clown) challenged Zero Gravity (CJ Esparza & Brett Gakiya) for the DREAMWAVE Tag Team Titles.
– March 21, 2015, Chuckles competed in the UPW Lord of Hardcore Tournament ’15.
– October 1, 2016, Chuckles competed in a 4-Way for the vacant GW Speedweight Title.
– November 12th, Chuckles challenged Bobby Fonta for the GW Speedweight Title.
– February 4, 2017, Chuckles challenged Fonta for the title again.
– April 12th, Chuckles challenged Sideshow for the ACW Combat Title.
– May 13th, Chuckles challenged Gabriel Lacey for the GW Openweight Title.
– July 22nd, Chuckles challenged Zack Monstar for the RPW Top Crown Title.
– September 2nd, Chuckles challenged Blackheart for the GW Openweight Title.
– December 9th, Chuckles challenged Marc Andre Sebire for the GW Speedweight Title.
– January 20, 2018, Chuckles competed in the 6-Way Elimination TLC Match for the vacant FTPW Golden Challenge Title.
– May 1st, Chuckles challenged Chico Adams for the RPW Top Crown Title.
– July 7th, Chuckles competed in a 6-Way for the vacant PPW Platinumweight Title.
– October 20th, Chuckles won the FTPW Golden Challenge Title by winning a Gauntlet Match.
– December 6th, Chuckles defeated Chico Adams for the ARW Next Level Title.
– December 7th, Chuckles competed in the WTF Blizzard Brawl.
– February 15, 2019, Chuckles lost the ARW Next Level Title to Shannon Moore in a 3-Way.
– March 23rd, Chuckles challenged Zack Monstar for the ARW Hardcore Title.
– May 10th, Chuckles competed in a 3-Way for the ARW Hardcore Title.
– June 15th, Chuckles competed in a 4-Way for the FTPW Golden Challenge Title.
– December 6th, Chuckles competed in the WTF Blizzard Brawl Rumble.
– February 2020, Chuckles has been seen in promos as part of The Righteous in Ring of Honor.