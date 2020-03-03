Brian Knobbs

Real Name: Brian Yandrisovitz

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 295 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 6, 1964

From: Allentown, Pennsylvania

Resides: Tampa, Florida

Pro Debut: 1985

Trained By: Brad Rheingans & Verne Gagne

Finishing Move: Running Powerslam

Biography

– Knobbs began his career with AWA as the masked Terrorist in 1985.

– 1986, Brian Knobbs was invented and would wrestle for AWA the next few years solely.

– April 19, 1987, The Nasty Boys (Knobbs & Jerry Sags) competed in the AWA Tag Team Tournament.

– December 14th, The Nasty Boys challenged The Midnight Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) for the AWA Southern Tag Team Titles.

– February 20, 1988, Knobbs challenged Greg Gagne for the AWA International Television Title.

– November 9th, The Nasty Boys defeated Johnny Ace & The Terminator for the FCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 26, 1989, The Nasty Boys lost the titles to The Terminator & Johnny Ace.

– March 24th, The Nasty Boys defeated Johnny Ace & The Terminator in a Steel Cage to win the PWF Tag Team Titles.

– March 28th, The Nasty Boys lost the titles to Southern Force (Bobby Jaggers & Black Bart).

– June 11th, The Nasty Boys defeated Southern Force for the PWF Tag Team Titles.

– July, The Nasty Boys would lose the titles to Jim Backlund & Brett Sawyer but would win the titles back on August 22nd.

– October 17th, The Nasty Boys lost the titles to Jumbo Baretta & Dennis Knight.

– December 4th, The Nasty Boys competed in the AJPW Real World Tag League ’89.

– January 6, 1990, The Nasty Boys defeated Bounty Hunter 1 & The Terminator for the PWF Tag Team Titles.

– April 12th, The Nasty Boys lost the titles to Kendall Windham & Robert Fuller.

– July 28th, The Nasty Boys became the inaugural NAWA Tag Team Champions.

– September 11th, The Nasty Boys lost the titles to The Pitbulls (Pitbull Spike & Pitbull Rex).

– November 22nd, The Nasty Boys challenged The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner) for the NWA United States Tag Team Titles.

– January 19, 1991, Knobbs competed in the WWF Royal Rumble.

– March 24th, The Nasty Boys defeated The Hart Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Bret Hart) for the WWF Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, The Nasty Boys would lose the titles to The Legion of Doom (Hawk & Animal) in a Street Fight.

– September 7th, Knobbs competed in the WWF King of the Ring ’91.

– 1992 & 1993, After a long rivalry with The Legion of Doom, The Nasty Boys worked house shows until feuding with Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase & Irwin R. Schyster) until appearing in WCW in July of ’93.

– September 19th, The Nasty Boys defeated The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson & Paul Roma) for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, The Nasty Boys lost the titles to 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell.

– October 24th, The Nasty Boys defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell & 2 Cold Scorpio for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– November 20th, The Nasty Boys both competed in the WCW BattleBowl Battle Royal.

– May 22, 1994, The Nasty Boys would lose the WCW Tag Team Titles to Cactus Jack & Kevin Sullivan in a Broadstreet Bully Match.

– June 30th, The Nasty Boys would begin the Summer Struggle ’94 tour with NJPW.

– September 19th, The Nasty Boys Dusty Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes defeated The Stud Stable (Arn Anderson, Col. Robert Parker, Bunkhouse Buck & Terry Funk) in the War Games match at WCW Fall Brawl.

– May 21, 1995, The Nasty Boys defeated Harlem Heat (Stevie Ray & Booker T) for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 24th, The Nasty Boys would lose the titles to Harlem Heat.

– November 26th, Both of the Nasty Boys competed in the 3-Ring Battle Royal for the vacant WCW Title.

– April 15, 1996, The Nasty Boys defeated The Public Enemy (Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge) on WCW Nitro.

– July 30th, Knobbs challenged The Giant for the WCW Title.

– August 5th, The Nasty Boys lost to Sting & Lex Luger on WCW Nitro.

– September 9th, The Nasty Boys defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Jacques Rougeau & Carl Ouellet) on WCW Nitro.

– In early ’97, Jerry Sags chose to retire due to injury which in return would split up the Nasty Boys & Knobbs would begin a solo career.

– April 19, 1999, Knobbs defeated Hak on WCW Nitro.

– April 26th, Knobbs won a 4-Way Hardcore Match on WCW Nitro.

– May 9th, Knobbs lost to Bam Bam Bigelow at WCW Slamboree in a Hardcore Match.

– June 14th, Knobbs lost to Fit Finlay on WCW Nitro.

– July 11th, Knobbs competed in the Junkyard Hardcore Invitational at WCW Bash at the Beach.

– August 16th, Knobbs challenged Rick Steiner for the WCW Television Title.

– August 23rd, Knobbs, Hugh Morrus & The Barbarian defeated The Revolution (Shane Douglas, Perry Saturn & Dean Malenko) on WCW Nitro.

– September 20th, Knobbs lost to Goldberg on WCW Nitro.

– September 30th, Knobbs challenged Chris Benoit for the WCW Television Title.

– October 11th, Knobbs defeated Stevie Ray in a Street Fight on WCW Nitro.

– October 24th, The First Family (Knobbs & Hugh Morrus) competed in a 3-Way for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– December 20th, Knobbs & Fit Finlay defeated Norman Smiley & Meng on WCW Nitro.

– December 27th, Knobbs defeated Bam Bam Bigelow on WCW Nitro.

– January 11, 2000, Knobbs defeated Norman Smiley for the WCW Hardcore Title.

– February 7th, Knobbs lost the title to Bam Bam Bigelow.

– February 20th, Knobbs would defeat Bam Bam Bigelow for the WCW Hardcore Title.

– February 28th, Knobbs would lost the title to 3-Count (Evan Karagias, Shannon Moore & Shane Helms).

– March 19th, Knobbs would defeat 3-Count in a Gauntlet Match for the WCW Hardcore Title.

– April 11th, Knobbs would vacate the title due to leaving the company.

– November 14, 2001, The Nasty Boys would win the vacant XWF Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– November 20, 2007, The Nasty Boys defeated Drew McIntyre & Dave Taylor on WWE Smackdown (Dark Match).

– January 18, 2010, The Nasty Boys defeated Kevin Nash & Eric Young on TNA iMPACT.

– February 14th, The Nasty Boys defeated Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) at TNA Against All Odds.

– March 9th, The Nasty Boys & Jimmy Hart defeated Team 3D & Brother Runt on TNA iMPACT.

– November 19, 2011, The Nasty Boys defeated Mutiny (Guillotine Graham & Jon Bolen) for the CWI Tag Team Titles.

– June 1, 2012, The Nasty Boys competed in a Gauntlet for the vacant PWS Tag Team Titles.

– April 20, 2019, The Nasty Boys & Jacob Fatu defeated The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien & Mike Patrick) & Drew Sipilia at a Legends of Wrestling (LOW) event.