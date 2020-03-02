Video: Matt Hardy thanks WWE, becomes a free agent

The BRAND NEW #ThoughtsFromTheThrone where I reveal my professional future is now LIVE! https://t.co/2iaPJjDsGZ — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2020

Matt Hardy announces that he’s a free agent. He hasn’t ruled out returning to WWE.

He said that he wants to be creative, and being creative in the last few years he has in the ring is important to him. He wanted to stay with WWE but knows he has more to offer creatively.

He’s going to check out BTE, Raw, Smackdown, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact, NWA, MLW and see where he’d fit best.

Hardy said that he loves WWE and they’ve been good to him and his family. Hardy said he isn’t going to rule out a return to WWE and he is grateful to the company. Hardy said it’s time for him to take a break, become a free agent, and weigh his options. Hardy mentioned that he feels from a creative standpoint, him and WWE are on a different page. Hardy wants to enter a creative renaissance and feels he still has something to offer to the business. Hardy said he’s getting older and he needs to take advantage of the situation.

