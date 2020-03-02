Possible Raw spoilers for tonight

It was previously reported by PWInsider that Matt Riddle was spotted in Brooklyn, New York which is the location of tonight’s WWE RAW.

PWI is reporting Bianca Belair has also been spotted in the area. Belair appearing on TV tonight seems to be more likely since she has been involved in the storyline with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

WWE legend Mick Foley was also spotted near the BarclaysCenter:

