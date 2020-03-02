News for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode from Brooklyn

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the Road to WrestleMania 36 continues.

Tonight’s show will feature AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black, WWE United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo, a WWE 24/7 Title defense by Riddick Moss, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler, plus The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Murphy and Seth Rollins in a “Now or Never” title shot for The Profits.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight’s show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins & Murphy put Raw Tag Team Titles on the line against The Street Profits

* Mysterio and Andrade make Raw returns for highly-anticipated tag team match

* O.C. sneak attack leads to Black vs. Styles on Raw

* Shayna Baszler and Asuka collide six nights ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

* Riddick Moss to defend the 24/7 Title this Monday night on Raw

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

