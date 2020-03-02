Updated: Two cases of coronavirus reported near the home of Wrestlemania 36

There have been 2 cases of Corona Virus reported in Tampa Bay this years host city of WrestleMania 36. The Tampa Bay Times reached out to WWE and Stephanie McMahon and she had this to say about canceling WrestleMania if the virus isn’t contained:

Stephanie McMahon on the health crisis: “The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first. We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

WWE executive vice president of special events John Saboor on monitoring the situation: “Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it’s constantly monitoring global events. There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue.”