AS I SEE IT March 2: Thoughts on a disastrous Super Saudi Money Grab

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

PWBTS on Facebook

What took place this past Thursday was a complete and utter disgrace.

WWE took one of its hottest and most unique characters in Bray Wyatt/The Fiend and jobbed him out in 3 minutes to 54 year old Bill Goldberg, making Goldberg their Universal Champion.

The Fiend has been one of the most unique characters in professional wrestling in years. The Firefly Fun House segments slowly unfolded his character from what seemed like a goofy character…then morphed into a demented kid’s show host…then into the schizoid character of Bray Wyatt and The Fiend.

A minority of fans don’t understand why most are furious about the title change. In wrestling theory, In their mind, The Fiend’s a heel…and fans should always be happy when a heel loses a title to a babyface. At least there’s logic in that. But we also have the Vincels, the real life digital version of the Kiss My Ass Club who don’t even need a reason to defend WWE. But this time both of those groups of fans combined are nowhere near a majority, no matter what they tell you.

On Friday night, fans booed Goldberg….loud….loud enough that even WWE sound sweetening couldn’t cover it up. That ought to send a message to WWE. But it won’t.

Now, if WWE had booked The Fiend to lose to Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan after a long well built story line, fans probably could have reacted the “right way”. But when The Fiend character has been built so well as being invincible and unbeatable (and has, quite frankly, been so entertaining in the process)…being squashed by Goldberg with a half-ass jackhammer in only minutes comes off as utter bullshit.

Why’s it BS, you ask?

Imagine if the 1998 “Corporate Rock” jobbed weeks before Wrestlemania 15 and not worked Steve Austin. In case you forget, in 1998, The Rock was WWE´s top heel, and Steve Austin was in a program against the Corporation. In 2020, The Fiend was in a similar position but lost the belt 45 days before Mania. Now think about it again.

As a result, Goldberg will be the SECOND part time Champion beside Brock Lesnar, and will wind up against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania.

Why? Did Roman Reigns go through 29 other wrestlers in a tough Royal Rumble or win the Elimination Chamber, as local ads had him scheduled for in Philadelphia?

Nope. Why then? You could GUESS that WWE is again boo-proofing Reigns. They figure he can beat Goldberg, get back the belt he had to vacate, and not get booed. It would have been much harder to do that against Wyatt.

Meanwhile, The Fiend will wind up against John Cena…another part timer. Why? Did The Fiend at least jump John Cena? Did The Fiend at least give us a Firefly Fun House and a demented rationale for challenging him? Nope. He pointed to a sign.

In an almost hilarious irony, the set up for it…such as it was…consisted of John Cena doing a promo, teasing that he was stepping back, that talent had to earn a spot on Wrestlemania (cue Alanis Morissette), and that he “believed in the future of WWE”. Cena then did his trademark salute, but was suddenly greeted by The Fiend, who pointed to the Wrestlemania sign…Cena responded by tipping his cap..and he thus “earned a spot”.

Then there’s Brock Lesnar. WWE took Ricochet, fan favorite for his unique dazzling aerial spots (and this is while being forced to work WWE style) and jobbed him out to Lesnar in minutes.

Finally there’s Undertaker being inserted into a gauntlet match for the “Tuwaiq Trophy” (whatever that is) and defeating AJ Styles with one chokeslam. I get that at least this one is to set up their match at Wrestlemania. But three such matches (also labeled by some on social media as the Super Saudi Squashfest) are ridiculous.

WWE wants to know why house show attendance is dropping, why ratings are nowhere near what they were a year ago, why the predicted growth of the Network never took place, and why stock values have plummeted. They wonder why Wrestlemania hasn’t sold out yet (although it should)… and why the Smackdown, RAW and Hall of Fame events are nowhere near sold out…even while being set up for less than capacity?

These matches are the answer why. WWE literally destroyed a year or more of work with and by Bray Wyatt… and, whether or not WWE realizes it, have caused long term damage to the company. It’s a simple fact that WWE is not building new stars. Even worse, taking two of the few new stars/characters, one of whom was one of the few truly creative elements on WWE programming, and jobbing them out in minutes damned sure isn’t the way to do it. Instead, starring roles on Wrestlemania are going to part timers John Cena, Goldberg, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

Tell me why a casual fan should make the emotional investment to turn on WWE right now…or go to a house show or a TV taping or PPV when anyone new that they emotional invest won’t be allowed to succeed. The only exception for WWE seems to be NXT, because Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn have so far kept their hands off and allowed HHH to run things. But if NXT doesn’t soon catch up to AEW in ratings, there’s no absolute assurance that will last. WWE is trying to find ways to insert RAW and Smackdown talent on NXT already.

The lead in to Wrestlemania will be Elimination Chamber, which takes place in Philadelphia in 2 weeks. If Boston reacted as they did, I can only imagine what a Philadelphia crowd will want to do to hijack this PPV. Fans in Philadelphia who already bought tickets figured it would result in someone qualifying for a Wrestlemania main event. Instead, the men’s Elimination Chamber main event will be a six tag team clustermess with The Miz & John Morrison defending their tag titles.

A final note: has anyone noticed that WWE doesn’t even bother to hide the fact that the PPV that started all this fan upset…was in Saudi Arabia? WWE isn’t even hiding the fact that they’re engaging in a Super Saudi Money Grab with a regime that murders American journalists, imprisons and tortures women for wanting basic human rights (whether or not they let women wrestle), and imprisons or executes LGBT citizens for who they love. Don’t ever forget that fact.

Until next time…