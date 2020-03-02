911

Real Name: Alfred Poling

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 300 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 22, 1957

From: New York City

Resides: West Creek, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 1990

Retired: 2006

Trained By: Larry Sharpe

Finishing Move: Chokeslam

Biography

– 911 is most notably known as the muscle or bodyguard to Paul Heyman in ECW. He has also went by Al the Sledgehammer, Tombstone & Big Al throughout his career.

– January 8, 1994, 911 defeated Duane Gill on ECW Hardcore TV.

– February 4th, 911 defeated Mikey Whipwreck on ECW Hardcore TV.

– May 14th, 911 challenged Mikey Whipwreck for the ECW Television Title.

– June 25th, 911 challenged Mikey Whipwreck for the ECW Television Title.

– December 17th, 911 defeated The Pitbulls (Pitbull #1 & Pitbull 2) at ECW Holiday Hell.

– April 15, 1995, 911 defeated Ron Simmons at ECW Hostile City Showdown.

– November 4th, 911 challenged Too Cold Scorpio for the ECW Television Title.

– December 23, 1996, Tombstone lost to Lex Luger on WCW Nitro.

– January 8, 1997, Tombstone lost to Ice-Train on WCW Saturday Night.

– April 1st, Big Al & T. Rantula lost to The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) on WCW Saturday Night.

– April 14th, Big Al lost to The Giant on WCW Nitro.

– May 8th, Big Al lost to Chris Benoit on WCW Saturday Night.

– December 5th, 911 defeated Patch for the vacant JAPW Title.

– December 12th, 911 challenged John Rambo for the NWL Title.

– February 6, 1998, 911 would retain the JAPW Title against Magic.

– May 20th, 911 would defend the title against Jonny D.

– August 21st, 911 defeated Ace Darling for the NWA Lightweight Title.

– August 22nd, 911 defended the title against Rik Ratchet.

– August 25th, 911 lost the JAPW Title to Don Montoya.

– In July 2000, 911 would defeat The Equalizer for the NWA Jersey Title.

– August 24th, 911 would retain the title against Derek Domino.

– January 20, 2001, 911 defended the title against Pitbull Gary Wolfe.

– January 27th, 911 retained the title in a 4-Way.

– February 10th, 911 defended the title against Sam Dudley.

– August 9th, 911 defended the title against Pat Tanaka.

– August 26th, 911 lost the title to Tom Brandi.

– October 7, 2006, 911 teamed with Jim Neidhart to defeat LA Cash & The Trooper in 911’s final match.