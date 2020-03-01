WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 29, 2020 – State College, Pennsylvania

1. Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

2. Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows (w/Karl Anderson)

3. Erick Rowan defeated No Way Jose

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo

5. Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan

-After the match, Becky Lynch attacked Baszler. Then, The Kabuki Warriors attacked Lynch, but Charlotte Flair made the save.

6. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) (via disqualification)

7. Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander

8. Kevin Owens defeated Murphy (via disqualification)

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Drew McIntyre, Ivar, and Kevin Owens defeated AOP and Seth Rollins