WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 29, 2020 – Jacksonville, Florida

1. Dio Maddin defeate Dexter Lumis

2. Aliyah and Taynara defeated Rita Reis and Shotzi Blackheart

3. Jeet Rama defeated Cezar Bononi

4. Mia Yim defeated Marina Shafir

5. Cal Bloom and Shane Thorne defeated Kassius Ohno and Ridge Holland

6. El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Rik Bugez

7. Dorian Mak (w/Kona Reeves) defeated EJ Nduka

8. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Emily Andzulis

9. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) defeated Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel)