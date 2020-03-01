Shinsuke Nakamura Releases Cryptic Tweet After AEW Revolution

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently tweeted a cryptic message, stating “I just wanna feel alive.”

Although this may be just a coincidence and have nothing to do with his current position in WWE, it is worth noting that the tweet was posted shortly after AEW’s Revolution PPV. Nakamura is currently in a mid-card Intercontinental Championship feud with Braun Strowman and sustained a brutal head injury during the Symphony of Destruction match on SmackDown last week.

It was reported last year by WOR that Nakamura was very likely to stay in the United States and with WWE, as his family had settled in the US and the WWE ‘style’ was ‘easier’ compared to his previous home New Japan Pro Wrestling.