Matt Hardy’s WWE contract expires tonight at Midnight

Matt Hardy’s WWE contract officially expires at Midnight tonight and on Twitter, Hardy mentioned “3220” which decoded would be March 2, 2020.

“With 3220 rapidly approaching, I highly recommend watching & analyzing these videos… POSTHASTE,” Hardy wrote, giving links to the Free The Delete series on his YouTube channel.

Matt is wildly believed to be heading to All Elite Wrestling and be the leader of The Dark Order. Unless WWE made a mega offer and something to keep Matt creatively happy, the chances of him going to AEW are…wonderful! There were talks that Hardy was also offered a spot on the NXT brand.

One thing’s for sure, the anticipation of where Matt Hardy will go will be over soon.