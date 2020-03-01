Dustin Rhodes Discusses Teaming with QT Marshall

Dustin Rhodes is now planning to team with QT Marshall following AEW Revolution. Brandi Rhodes is going to manage their tag team. Dustin Rhodes spoke about the plan to media members in a scrum following the event. Below are some highlights from the scrum (via WrestlingInc.com).

Rhodes on his loss to Jake Hager at Revolution: “I’m a little upset, right now. I’m not going to lie about it, disappointed in myself. Had a hell of a year, hell of a pay-per-view with Cody. Come back and ya know, just a little disappointed in myself.”

Rhodes on his plan to team with QT Marshall: “Think it may be time for me to uh, maybe reach out and take a partner for a little while. QT Marshall has been there with the Nightmare Family for quite some time, and I want to give him a chance. So, you’re going to be seeing a lot of us together. It’s going to help my body tremendously and QT is the right man. He’s tough, he’s been in the business a long time. And I think he deserves a shot.”

Rhodes on Brandi Rhodes managing the team: “And of course, we have a secret weapon. That secret weapon is Brandi. And Brandi will also be there as our manager and help us on the path to tag team gold, hopefully.”

Rhodes on being a gatekeeper for tag team wrestling: “But I think this right here, needs to be recognized. Because I am a gatekeeper for tag team wrestling. I’ve been through so many tag team wrestlers. Like [the] Barry Windhams, the Booker-T’s. And I have history with tag team wrestlers, with my brother. And I can get the job done. And I want to give QT Marshall a chance. I think he’s the man to do it, because he knows the family better than anybody, and I trust him with my life. I trust him.”