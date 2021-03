As @TonyKhan said last night,

I've signed with @AEWrestling & @AEWonTNT.

I've had different goals & ideas throughout my career in Wrestling.

Right now, to be involved on a national TV show & product with my Friends and Equals…it's all I can ask for!

This will be fun!

Thankssss

— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 1, 2020