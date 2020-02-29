Sandman Botches Finish at Indy Show – Goes on Drunken Rant

The Sandman has not been making any friends lately, and it seems like that’s the case with his latest independent wrestling appearance. He took part in the three year anniversary for Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, Florida on February 21. While there, he reportedly botched the finish to a Atomic Next Level Championship match that also included Shannon Moore, Chico Adams, and Vertigo. He then went on to have what is described as a ‘drunken rant’ afterward.

In a post accompanying footage posted to Youtube, ARW wrote: “Pulling the curtain back to let the world know the original scheduled match of The Sandman vs. Shannon Moore vs. Chico Adams vs. Vertigo (C) for the Atomic Next Level Championship was scheduled to go 12-15 minutes. The Sandman was drunk and botched the finish, ending the match in under 3 minutes and proceeded to grab a microphone and go on a drunken unscripted rant and try to play matchmaker. In the night he also called the town ‘Orlando’ when he was actually in Cocoa, Florida.

“Aside from the many backstage problems, including sexually harassing some of the women wrestlers and insulting the talent on the card, causing damages to the venue and nearly getting into a backstage altercation with talent…this is what occurred in the ring, in front of the curtain. Unprofessional is an understatement with his drunken behavior. Needless to say, we will NEVER work with The Sandman again. Enjoy!”