Matt Hardy Officiated A Wedding Today

In a couple of posts on Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed that he officiated a wedding earlier today, seemingly while in his “Broken” persona.

He wrote: “Today’s a first- The ORDAINED Reverend #BROKEN Matt Hardy is marrying his first couple. This ceremony shall be absolutely…[Wonderful!] I officiated my first wedding today. I BONDED these two VESSELS in holy matrimony. When I pronounced them as man & wife, a gust from the heavens blew over the arbor, rendering it #BROKEN. It made the ceremony PRACTICALLY PERFECT.”