March 25 episode of Dynamite to feature Blood and Guts match

It was announced during the Revolution pay-per-view that the March 25 episode of Dynamite on TNT will feature AEW’s version of WarGames titled Blood and Guts.

The match looks like it will be identical to the WarGames concept with two rings and one massive cage that covers both rings. WWE has the trademark for the WarGames name which is why AEW can’t use it but in WWE’s version – which NXT uses – the cage doesn’t have a ceiling.

The Blood and Guts quote was actually uttered by Vince McMahon during a conference call with reporters when he said that unlike the newcomers, they don’t need to do a lot of blood and guts on television to gather attention.

The March 25 episode will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tickets are available now.