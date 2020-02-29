Jon Moxley Says He Felt Relief After His WWE Title Victory at MITB 2016

Sportskeeda and Rick Ucchino recently spoke to AEW wrestler Jon Moxley ahead of his title match tonight against Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution. During the interview, he discussed how he felt relief when he won the WWE World Championship at Money in the Bank 2016 and more. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on Chris Jericho: “Chris Jericho is arguably hotter than he’s ever been, and that’s really saying something considering Chris Jericho’s career. I think he’s not just trying to be good every week he’s trying to be the greatest of all time. And like I said I’ve been running through competition; killing dudes—you’re getting the best version of Chris Jericho and the best version of Jon Moxley at the same time and something’s gotta give, somebody’s gotta go down.”

Moxley on the moment of his WWE title victory at Money in the Bank 2016: “Best way I can describe it … it was a giant sense of relief. I had been pushing the boulder up to the top of the hill and had it roll all the way back down so many times and I felt like I disappointed so many fans by failing to win the Title so many times—once I finally was able to check that box and get that thing … the biggest feeling honestly was relief.”

On possibly winning the AEW title: “This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling. You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation—as good as a night as that was.”